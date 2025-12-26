PHDL liquidators seek six-month extension from Sindh High Court

The liquidators of Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited have moved the Sindh High Court seeking a six-month extension in the company’s liquidation period, according to a material disclosure issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

In the filing, the liquidators said the additional time has been requested to complete outstanding matters in line with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

They said the extension would allow an orderly conclusion of the liquidation process.

The disclosure was made under PSX Listing Regulations to keep the exchange informed of material developments related to the company’s ongoing liquidation proceedings.