Friday, December 26, 2025
PSX closes week at record high as KSE-100 gains over 1,500 points

Improved sentiment lifts shares after midweek dip

By News Desk

Strong buying interest lifted equities at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Indexclosing at a new all-time high amid improved investor sentiment.

The index remained positive throughout the session and touched an intra-day high of 172,582.95 points.

At close, the KSE-100 settled at 172,400.73, up 1,570.51 points or 0.92% from the previous close.

Earlier in the week, trading remained subdued. On Wednesday, cautious sentiment during the roll-over week led to selective selling in heavyweight stocks, pulling the benchmark index down by 243.51 points, or 0.14%, to 170,830.22.

The market remained closed on Thursday, December 25, due to a public holiday.

