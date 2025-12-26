PSX closes week at record high as KSE-100 gains over 1,500 points

Strong buying interest lifted equities at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Indexclosing at a new all-time high amid improved investor sentiment.

The index remained positive throughout the session and touched an intra-day high of 172,582.95 points.

At close, the KSE-100 settled at 172,400.73, up 1,570.51 points or 0.92% from the previous close.

Earlier in the week, trading remained subdued. On Wednesday, cautious sentiment during the roll-over week led to selective selling in heavyweight stocks, pulling the benchmark index down by 243.51 points, or 0.14%, to 170,830.22.

The market remained closed on Thursday, December 25, due to a public holiday.