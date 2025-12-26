PTA warns SIM owners against misuse as mobile fraud cases rise

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has issued a warning to mobile users, stressing that SIM cards must be registered in the user’s own name and that misuse of a SIM will be the responsibility of the registered owner.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the regulator said using SIMs registered in another individual’s name violates applicable regulations. The PTA emphasised that users are individually accountable for all calls, messages, and data usage made through their SIMs or connected devices.

The authority urged consumers to ensure responsible use of their telecommunications connections and to comply with all relevant rules. It warned that enforcement action may be taken in cases of violations.

The warning comes amid a rise in mobile-based financial fraud and harassment cases, which have placed additional strain on complaint and redress mechanisms. In many such cases, PTA officials said, registered SIM owners were not directly involved in illegal activity.

Pakistan has issued around 196 million SIMs in a population exceeding 250 million, indicating that many individuals hold multiple SIMs. Under current regulations, a maximum of five voice SIMs and three data SIMs may be registered against a single CNIC for personal use.