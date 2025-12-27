Former SBP governor Shamshad Akhtar passes away at 70

Dr Shamshad Akhtar, former caretaker minister for finance and ex-governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, passed away on Sunday at the age of 70, sources confirmed.

Sources said her death was sudden and that she was not suffering from any serious illness.

Funeral prayers will be offered after Asr prayers on Sunday at Sultan Mosque in DHA, Karachi, followed by burial.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep grief over the passing of the former SBP governor, paying tribute to her services in the fields of economics and financial management. He also prayed for the elevation of her ranks and patience for the bereaved family.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb also expressed sorrow over her demise, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The finance minister said Dr Akhtar served Pakistan across several senior positions in economic management and that her contributions to public service would be remembered.