CBD Punjab CEO reviews Lahore development projects

Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) Chief Executive Officer Imran Amin on Saturday inspected ongoing construction work at multiple project sites across Lahore.

The visit covered CBD VERTEX, CBD Walk, The Second Walk and CBD NSIT City. He was accompanied by Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Architecture and Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, and senior representatives from NESPAK and contractors.

At CBD NSIT City, asphalt work on the internal road network is underway. Construction of the top slab of the twelfth floor of the Celestia IT and Office Tower is nearing completion.

At CBD VERTEX, scaffolding installation has been completed, allowing interior and exterior finishing work to begin. At CBD Walk, basement excavation and foundation concrete works have been completed, with first slab construction in progress.

Officials said these projects form part of CBD Punjab’s broader plan to modernise urban infrastructure through innovation, sustainability and transparent execution.