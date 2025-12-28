CCP extends deadline for private schools to respond to show-cause notices

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted private school systems additional time to submit their replies to show-cause notices issued over alleged anti-competitive practices, officials said on Sunday.

According to the CCP, several major private school networks requested an extension to respond to the notices, which relate to suspected violations of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010. The allegations centre on forcing parents to purchase branded uniforms, stationery and other school supplies exclusively from designated vendors, a practice the Commission believes may amount to abuse of dominant position.

After considering the requests, the Commission extended the deadline for submission of written replies until December 30, 2025, citing the need to ensure due process and provide all parties with a fair opportunity to present their position. Some school systems have already submitted their responses, officials said.

The show-cause notices were issued to several well-known private school operators, including Beaconhouse School System, The City School, Lahore Grammar School (LGS), Headstart, Froebel’s, Roots International, Roots Millennium, KIPS, Allied Schools, Super Nova, Dar-e-Arqam, STEP School, Westminster International, United Charter School and The Smart School, among others.

The matter has drawn significant public attention since earlier reports in the Pakistan press highlighted complaints from parents regarding rising education-related costs and mandatory purchase policies imposed by private schools. The CCP had subsequently initiated a sector-wide inquiry, following which the show-cause notices were issued as part of enforcement proceedings.

Once replies are received, the CCP will fix hearings, during which the concerned schools or their authorised representatives will be given an opportunity to present their defence in accordance with the law.

Officials said the Commission considers the education sector to be of critical public interest, affecting millions of households nationwide, and emphasised that the proceedings would be conducted in a transparent and lawful manner.