State Bank mourns passing of former governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued on Sunday, expressed profound grief over the passing of its former Governor, Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

Condolence Message for Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

On behalf of the Board, Management, and Staff of the State Bank of Pakistan, we express our profound sorrow on the sad demise of our former Governor, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar.

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar made history as the first female Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan. Her tenure was marked by exemplary leadership, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to public service. She played a pivotal role in strengthening the State Bank of Pakistan and advancing sound monetary and financial sector policies, leaving behind a lasting legacy that continues to inspire generations.

Dr. Akhtar also rendered eminent service to Pakistan and the international community through her senior leadership roles at the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, and the United Nations, as well as Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue and Chairperson Pakistan Stock Exchange. Her illustrious career as a distinguished economist and global development leader enhanced Pakistan’s standing in international financial and multilateral institutions.

She will be remembered with deep respect and gratitude as a distinguished economist, visionary leader, and devoted servant of the nation.

The State Bank of Pakistan extends its deepest condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.