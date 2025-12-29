{Disclaimer: This is a work of fiction and does not present itself as the truth. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.}

KARACHI — The first formal meeting between newly appointed owners Arif Habib Group and the senior management of Pakistan International Airlines was officially delayed on Wednesday afternoon and rescheduled for 2:30 AM Thursday, according to a joint statement issued by both parties citing “unavoidable operational factors.”

The meeting, originally scheduled for 11:00 AM at PIA’s Karachi headquarters, was postponed after several members of the airline’s executive committee failed to arrive on time due to a combination of “fleet optimization reviews,” “urgent legacy matters,” and what one internal memo described as “the normal flow of things.”

Officials from Arif Habib Group, who finalized the Rs 135 billion acquisition of the national carrier earlier this week, confirmed that they were informed of the delay via an email received at 4:17 PM marked High Priority, followed by a WhatsApp message reading, “Sir thora delay ho jaye ga.”

“We fully respect the institutional processes of PIA,” said one senior Arif Habib executive while waiting in the lobby for a fourth consecutive hour. “We are learning a great deal about the airline’s operational culture already.”

Sources inside PIA management, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the postponement was necessary because several directors were still finalizing briefing documents originally commissioned in 2016, while others were unavailable due to overlapping committee memberships, advisory sub-committees, steering groups, and “miscellaneous responsibilities of unclear purpose.”

By early evening, the meeting was formally rescheduled for 2:30 AM Thursday — a time officials described as “realistic” and “in line with historical performance.”

When asked whether this marked an early challenge for the new ownership, a PIA spokesperson rejected the characterization.

“This is not a delay,” the spokesperson said. “This is an adjustment.”

The spokesperson further clarified that refreshments would be provided, the boardroom would be unlocked shortly before the meeting, and that several participants had already indicated they might join virtually, depending on “network conditions and personal energy levels.”

Industry analysts said the incident highlighted the scale of the operational transformation now facing Arif Habib Group.

“Privatization transfers ownership,” said aviation consultant Farooq Siddiqui, “but culture is a long-haul flight.”

As of press time, Arif Habib Group officials were still seated in the conference room, reviewing PIA’s organizational chart, which spans 87 pages and contains at least six departments whose responsibilities remain “under active discussion.”

The meeting was last reported as on schedule for 2:30 AM, though insiders cautioned that further updates should be expected.