Blue-Ex Limited migrates to PSX main board from GEM

Blue-Ex Limited has been migrated from the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) Board to the Main Board of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, with trading set to commence on December 29, 2025.

According to a notice issued by the PSX on Monday, trading in Blue-Ex shares on the Main Board will be settled on a T+2 basis, with the first settlement scheduled for December 31, 2025. The market lot has been set at one share with a face value of Rs10.

The National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited has assigned “BLUEX” as the company’s trading symbol, while the opening price on the Main Board will be the closing price recorded on December 26, 2025, when the shares last traded on the GEM Board.

The company will be listed under the Transport sector in the PSX daily quotation. Its share registrar is CDC Share Registrar Services Limited.

Following a review of its financial statements and business profile, Blue-Ex has been classified as Shariah compliant and will be included in the PSX-KMI All Share Islamic Index from the date of its migration to the Main Board.