Calcorp board proposes name change, amendments to memorandum and articles

Calcorp Limited has notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange that its board of directors has recommended a series of structural changes to the company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association, including a proposed change in the company’s name.

According to the notice, the board met on December 29, 2025, at the company’s registered office to review amendments to the Memorandum and Articles. Following deliberations, the directors agreed to recommend alterations to the object clause of the Memorandum, modifications to various provisions of the Articles, and a formal change in the company’s name.

The company stated that the proposed amendments will be presented to shareholders for approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), which will be convened in due course. No further details regarding the revised name or the revised corporate objectives were disclosed in the notification.

The company secretary confirmed that the matter has been formally placed before the exchange in compliance with regulatory requirements.