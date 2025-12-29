Food inflation bites again as chicken, vegetables sell far above official rates in Lahore

Lahore consumers faced another difficult week as food inflation tightened its grip, with sharp increases in poultry and several vegetables, as market surveys showed widespread overcharging and weak enforcement of government-notified rates.

Chicken prices led the surge during the week, with live chicken officially fixed at Rs379–393 per kg after a Rs20 increase but largely unavailable at those rates, while chicken meat rose by Rs29 to Rs569 per kg and sold between Rs600 and Rs680 per kg; boneless chicken continued to retail at Rs900–1,100 per kg.

Vegetable prices showed mixed movement on paper but remained elevated for buyers. Soft-skin new potatoes were fixed at Rs27–30 per kg but sold at Rs50–80 per kg, while sugar-free store potatoes retailed at Rs30–40 per kg despite lower official rates. Onion prices were reduced by Rs18 to Rs57–62 per kg, yet sold at Rs80–100 per kg, while tomatoes increased by Rs30 to Rs75–80 per kg and retailed between Rs100 and Rs150 per kg.

Garlic prices remained high, with local garlic fixed at Rs157–165 per kg but sold at Rs200–250 per kg, Harani garlic at Rs315–330 per kg selling around Rs400 per kg, and Chinese garlic reduced to Rs430–450 per kg but retailing near Rs600 per kg. Thai ginger fell by Rs70 to Rs275–290 per kg, though it continued to sell at Rs400–450 per kg.

Several vegetables recorded nominal official reductions but continued to trade well above notified rates, including bitter gourd fixed at Rs66–70 per kg and sold near Rs200 per kg, peas fixed at Rs66–70 per kg and sold at Rs100–120 per kg, and spinach fixed at Rs28–30 per kg but sold at Rs50–70 per kg. Turnip, methi and mustard leaves also remained costlier at retail.

Fruit prices showed similar gaps, with apples fixed at Rs200–395 per kg but sold at Rs250–600 per kg, bananas fixed at Rs135–150 per dozen and sold at Rs120–180, and guava reduced to Rs100–105 per kg but sold at Rs120–140 per kg.

Pomegranates remained expensive, with Kandhari variety fixed at Rs568–595 per kg but sold at Rs700–1,000 per kg, while danedar pomegranates fetched Rs1,200–1,400 per kg against official rates of Rs942–985. Papaya rose to Rs240–250 per kg and sold at Rs250–350 per kg, while citrus fruits also traded above notified prices across most markets.

Traders cited supply disruptions and higher input costs, while consumers complained that weekly price lists have increasingly become irrelevant in daily market transactions.