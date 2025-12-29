Futures markets are the stock market’s equivalent of having your cake and eating it too

When one thinks of the stock market, the idea that comes to mind is a group of brokers shouting in a pit looking for the best price to get an asset. The concept of the trading pit has been replaced by a computer screen,however, the concept still holds that it is seen as a market where only shares are traded. There is a complex web of financial products that are built on top of this basic structure which is used by the market participants for different purposes. Essentially, the role of the market is to facilitate trading to take place which allows certain parties to sell away their risk to someone who is willing to take on additional risk for an additional return.

In order to facilitate this transfer of risk, a whole range of financial products have been developed in order to make this possible. The concept of financial alchemy has been developed over time which allows for financial products to be designed which help one person to shift their exposure to risk to someone who is willing to take on the additional risk in order to make an additional gain.

Derivatives have been developed which offer a different risk and return outlook to an investor as they derive their value from underlying assets. The difference is that rather than investing directly in the underlying asset, the investor is able to invest in a product whose value is linked to the asset. An example that can be considered here are the future contracts. Rather than buying a share of a company, the investor buys or makes a promise that he will purchase the share at a future date and will take ownership of the share later.

This allows the investor to be able to put up a smaller amount of investment currently and have an interest or an exposure to the profit that the share will earn. Once the basic tenets are set, these futures are used to create a synthetic position by shareholders where they are able to sell their shareholding in the market and then buy the shares in the future market.

This tool is now being used extensively by companies and their shareholders to be able to get the funds now and then commit a smaller amount to buy the shares in the future market. In this manner, they are able to stake a claim to these shares while being able to sell them. The last layer of complexity that is added on top of this is that these shareholders are able to roll over their position ad infinitum allowing them to virtually own the shares while getting access to funds by selling their shares.

Confused?

Let Profit break down each element of this transaction

What is the futures market?

In order to understand the financial alchemy at play, there needs to be an understanding of the futures market.

Usually when shares are bought and sold in the stock exchange, the understanding is that these shares are being traded in the de facto regular market. Any shares bought and sold are settled in a period of two days where the buyer gets his shares and the seller gets his funds.

The futures market runs parallel to the regular market and these are contracts that are traded on a daily basis. The understanding behind the futures contract is that the buyer is making a commitment right now that he will buy the shares sometime in the future. The price of these contracts is tied to the value of the underlying asset. As the price of the asset moves, so does the price of the future contract.

These contracts were developed in the commodities market which allowed a seller to be able to lock in a price months in advance. A farmer can sell his produce six months in advance rather than having to face an uncertain situation in the future when the harvest season comes. The risk that the farmer was exposed to would be limited as he can sell at a certain price right now. The risk would be transferred to the buyer who is willing to buy the produce at a given price. The buyer will make a profit if the prevailing price is higher than his purchase price while is exposed to the losses if the price falls below that level as well.

The goal of the capital markets is to allow risk to be transferred from one party to another. The farmer has been able to hedge his risk while the buyer is speculating that the price will increase in the future.

The biggest advantage a buyer has of investing in a future contract is that he is able to buy a contract for a fraction of the price of the asset itself. This allows the buyer to leverage his position and magnify the profit or loss that he will make from the investment.

The futures market is also beneficial as it allows for contracts to be rolled over. What this means is that an investor can buy a futures contract in January. Before the contract expires and has to be settled, the investor can sell this contract and then buy a contract for February. They can keep doing this as it means that they do not have to pay for the settlement to be carried out and can keep rolling their position forward as much as they want.

The investment required for this rolling over is much lower than settling the contract and can be used if the investor feels that the price will eventually end up increasing in the future.

In commodities, the seller is looking to lock in a price while the buyer is looking to make a profit. When the stock market is considered, the situation changes as the buyer is expecting the price to rise while the seller is expecting the price to fall. Based on these contrasting views, the shares are traded as both sides have opposing views.

The usual participants of the future markets, as stated before, are speculators and hedgers. At one end are the hedgers who are looking to limit their risk by selling beforehand which limits their profit or return but also reduces the risk that they are exposed to. On the other end are the speculators who are expecting that they will get a better price in the future and are willing to buy at a given price right now.

But now it seems that there is a third party that is also looking to use the futures market.

The futures market in Pakistan

The futures market in Pakistan has been running parallel to the regular market for years and now the contracts have been expanded. In the past, only one future contract used to trade which has now been expanded to three month future contracts. This means that an investor can either buy the share in the regular market in January or choose to invest in its derivative January, February or March contract which are running parallel in the futures market.

Based on the functionality of the futures market, the shareholders of companies are using the futures market in order to liquidate their investment and use the funds from the sale for different purposes that they have set out for themselves. Two prominent companies that have used this transaction are TPL Corporation and Waves Corporation.

TPL Corporation owns the shares of TPL Properties while Waves Corporation owns the shares of Waves Appliances. The senior management at both of these companies sold their shareholding in the regular market and bought the shares in the futures market. As each month starts now, both these corporations roll over their position from one future contract to the next like clockwork. This allows them to be able to own the shares of the company while also getting to avail the funds that they received by selling their shares.

What is actually being done here is an open ended repurchase agreement also known as a repo. In a repo transaction, an asset is sold by the company in the present and then can be repurchased by them at a later date. This allows them to make sure that the asset remains loosely in their hands and control while being able to utilize the funds for other uses. Rather than locking the investment in an illiquid asset, the company is able to liquidate this investment and use the money raised for more productive uses.

The future market is able to help create a synthetic repo for companies like TPL and Waves Corporation as it is fulfilling the same purpose. Rather than having to draw up paperwork and find a buyer for its assets, the liquidity and depth of the futures market is used to achieve the same objective. This allows the management at both these companies to be able to maintain their shareholding while utilizing its funds for more revenue generation.

We can put both these transactions under the microscope.

Future market vs repurchase agreement

At the core of both these transactions is the idea that the company will have an exposure to the value of the assets over time. Rather than putting up the total investment, these allow the economic benefit of owning the asset rather than actually owning the assets.

When the future market is used for rolling over, the company is able to maintain an economic exposure to the asset while putting up a smaller amount of funds. This allows them to get all the benefits from the assets while not looking to own it outright. In terms of investment, only a margin needs to be deposited rather than the notional value and daily mark to market losses have to be paid for.

In the case of a repurchase agreement, the company would have to buy the asset initially and then get it financed by entering into a repo agreement. This would entail for the asset to be sold for cash and an agreement being made to buy it back at a later date. The issue with such a transaction is that the asset has to be bought which requires funds in the present which is then sold later.

The difference between the two is that futures contracts are standardized agreements that are traded on the stock market on a daily basis and are settled at a future date. In order to buy a contract, a margin deposit has to be made which is complemented by subsequent deposits for the profit or losses made by the contract until it reaches maturity. These deposits are called mark to market deposits. Due to the standardization of the contracts, they can be traded easily and the market has liquidity and depth.

In the case of a repurchase agreement, the asset is being sold currently and then a commitment is made where the asset will be purchased back at a future date. Banks and other institutions use it to sell any security or asset that they have on their books and then buy back the assets when they have the funds or resources to do so. This technically becomes like a secured loan that is taken by the asset seller and is paid back when the asset is repurchased.

In the case of the futures market, the ownership of the asset is not required which makes this market much more attractive compared to repo transactions.

The act of creating a synthetic position

The old view of investing used to be that the shares had to be owned in order to gain the economic benefit from the,. Own the shares of the company and hold them for a period of time before selling them and pocketing a neat profit. If you want to gain from the increase in oil prices, buy the barrels of oil and store them until they can be sold at a later date.

Finance has moved on from those days. There are financial products being developed rapidly which are able to strip the aspects of share ownership into smaller segments. Investors are then able to buy the part of the asset that they feel is relevant to them while discarding the rest.

Take the example of normal share ownership in Pakistan. A seth would set up a company and then see his business grow. As he held the shares, his economic standing would be tied to the company. As he would sell his shares in the stock market, he was able to realize some of the value that he had added to the company. Given a choice between retaining his control and getting access to additional funds by selling his share, he would always choose the first option.

Now, it seems that this binary choice has been eliminated. TPL and Waves Corporation have started to use the futures market for their own benefit by not making a choice between the either and or. The senior management at these two companies have found a way to raise funds by selling their shares. In addition to that, they are also able to retain the shareholding and control over the company by utilizing the rollover market to their advantage.

The genius of this system is that the repo market in Pakistan is mostly populated by banks which are using this window to meet their financing and regulatory needs. Due to this, the repo market for shares is almost non-existent. Even if such a transaction had to be carried out, it would require the corporations to look for a counter party who would be willing to be part of the transaction.

Rather than going through such a long hassle, these corporations are using the futures market to effectively do something similar. They are selling the shares that they own while committing to buy back the shares down the line. The benefit of this market is that it is highly liquid and trades on a daily basis. Compared to the repo market, the futures market has a lot more liquidity and allows the flexibility where the repurchase can be triggered when both corporations feel that their objective has been achieved.

Does this transaction only have upsides? Just like anything involved in the stock market, there are inherent risks that are present in this transaction. In case the market starts to fall, there can be excessive mark to market deposit calls that will be made which need to be fulfilled. If the company has used the sales proceeds, it can find itself walking a thin wire if the market starts to fall.

This risk is magnified in the market today as the lower and upper locks have been increased to 10% which means that the exposure deposit and mark to market losses can become large within a few days of trading. If these assets were owned, there would be no such risk.

Another risk that was seen recently in terms of TPL Properties was the fact that the company was put on the defaulter segment by the stock exchange for failing to hold its Annual General Meeting. Due to the non-compliance, the stock market might feel that the company no longer qualifies to be traded in the future market. This would lead to a sudden settlement taking place in the share which will have to be paid for by the corporation.

Something similar was seen last year when Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was broken into PIA Holding Company which led to its future contracts being settled much earlier than their designated dates. This led to a crash in the future market as investors rushed to close out their open positions. Something similar could have taken place at TPL Properties if the non-compliances had not been addressed.