Inside PIA’s second coming

On a December afternoon in Islamabad, history was made in a five-star hotel ballroom. Three consortiums sat across a televised auction table, bidding for what was once the pride of South Asian aviation, Pakistan International Airlines. After ninety minutes of competitive bidding, the gavel fell at Rs 135 billion ($482 million), marking the end of a seven-decade era of state ownership and the beginning of what many hope will be a new chapter for the beleaguered national carrier.

The winning bid came from a consortium led by Arif Habib Corporation, a Karachi-based securities brokerage, alongside Fatima Fertilizer, private school network City Schools, and real estate firm Lake City Holdings. Fauji Fertilizer Company, a military-backed conglomerate that had withdrawn from the bidding just days earlier, has also joined the consortium as a partner, a development that adds both intrigue and a measure of institutional backing to the transaction.

Why privatization became inevitable

The story of PIA’s decline is a cautionary tale of political interference, chronic mismanagement, and institutional decay. Decades of political patronage transformed the airline into a bloated bureaucracy. At its worst, PIA employed approximately 300 workers per aircraft, compared to the international benchmark of fewer than 200. Successive governments treated it as an employment agency rather than a commercial enterprise. From 2016 to 2024 alone, the airline accumulated losses of Rs 500 billion, requiring annual government subsidies of billions simply to stay operational.

The 2020 Karachi crash, which killed 97 people, proved to be a turning point. Investigations revealed that nearly a third of the airline’s pilots held fake or dubious licences, prompting the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to ban PIA from European skies. The reputational damage was devastating, and the ban persisted until November 2024, when EASA finally lifted it after the airline demonstrated compliance with international safety standards.

The International Monetary Fund had long demanded privatization as a condition of Pakistan’s bailout programmes. Under the current $7 billion IMF package, the government had committed to completing the sale by year’s end. This time, unlike previous failed attempts, there was no turning back.

Engineering an attractive deal

The key to this successful privatization lay in the government’s willingness to absorb PIA’s toxic legacy. Before moving forward with the deal, the government undertook a comprehensive restructuring programme. A new holding company, PIA Holding Company Limited, was created to absorb the airline’s bad assets and legacy debt. Of the airline’s total liabilities of Rs 825 billion, more than Rs 650 billion, including Rs 268.7 billion in bank debt, Rs 170 billion in government debt, and Rs 188.3 billion in legacy operating liabilities, were transferred to this holding entity.

The restructuring transformed PIA’s balance sheet dramatically. The airline’s negative equity fell from Rs 698 billion to Rs 45 billion. Banks agreed to extend debt maturities to ten years and reduce interest rates from approximately 23.5 percent to a maximum of 12 percent, conditional on privatization proceeding by 2027.

The first privatization attempt post restructuring in 2024 had collapsed spectacularly when the only bid received, a paltry $36 million from a real estate company, fell far short of the $305 million reserve price. Potential investors had cited the airline’s crushing debt burden and unresolved tax liabilities as insurmountable obstacles alongside the negative equity of the entity being offered.

Post that setback, the government further transferred Rs 21 billion in net liabilities to the holding company to turnaround the company’s equity to Rs 9 billion in the green. The operational turnaround was equally significant. Loss-making routes were discontinued, costs were reduced, and limited reforms were introduced. The result was remarkable: PIA reported its first annual profit in 21 years for fiscal year 2024, posting an operational profit of Rs 3.9 billion and a net profit of Rs 2.26 billion. While critics noted that much of this profit derived from the debt restructuring rather than operational excellence, the optics were undeniably improved.

What was PIA really sold for?

The government set a reserve price of Rs 100 billion for a 75 percent stake in the restructured airline.

“To assess the bid value for this auction, we employed four valuation methods. First, we conducted a discounted cash flow analysis based on projected future cash flows and a terminal growth rate of 5%. Second, we benchmarked against comparable global airline multiples to determine relative valuation. Third, we analyzed precedent transaction values from similar global airline deals. Finally, we recalculated PIA’s net asset value by adjusting the balance sheet for market values. After running multiple simulations and weighting each methodology appropriately, we determined a fair valuation of Rs. 100 billion for the airline,” stated Muhammad Ali, Chairman Privatisation Commission.

The auction, broadcast live on state television, attracted three pre-qualified consortiums. Arif Habib opened with Rs 115 billion, followed by Lucky Cement at Rs 101.5 billion, while local carrier Airblue offered Rs 26.5 billion. After a second round, Arif Habib emerged victorious at Rs 135 billion.

However, the headline figure tells only part of the story, and understanding the true transaction value requires careful unpacking. Under the deal structure, only 7.5 percent of the bid amount, approximately Rs 10 billion, flows directly to the government treasury. The remaining 92.5 percent, or Rs 125 billion, is to be invested back into the airline for fleet modernization, operational improvements, and service enhancements.

“The most difficult task in this transaction was to ensure that while selling PIA, we ensure that the new buyer invests money back into the company. So, we had to achieve both objectives.”

Muhammad Ali, the Prime Minister’s adviser on privatization, defended the valuation methodology at a press briefing. “So our structuring was such that we get Rs 10 billion in cash and the value of our equities is Rs 45 billion. So the government will get a value of Rs 55 billion in total, and Rs 125 billion will flow back into PIA,” he explained. The government retains a 25 percent stake valued at approximately Rs 45 billion post-money.

Financial analysts have offered more nuanced assessments. In pre-money terms, the enterprise value of PIA stands at just Rs 13.5 billion, calculated by dividing the Rs 10.125 billion cash payment by the 75 percent stake. The post-money enterprise value, after the capital injection, rises to Rs 180 billion.

The acquisition price, what the government actually realizes from the transaction, can be calculated as Rs 10.125 billion in cash plus Rs 31.25 billion representing the government’s proportionate share of the capital injection into its retained 25 percent stake, totaling approximately Rs 41.4 billion for the 75 percent stake, or Rs 55 billion for the entire stake.

Critics argue that with the government absorbing the bulk of PIA’s legacy debt before the sale, taxpayers continue to bear that burden regardless of the sale price. Supporters counter that without debt removal, no investor would have shown interest whatsoever, as the failed 2024 auction demonstrated.

The book value of the operating entity, after restructuring, stood at negative Rs 16 billion. Even the Rs 10 billion cash payment exceeds what the balance sheet would dictate.

The call option and investor protections

The transaction structure includes a call option that allows the winning consortium to acquire the government’s remaining 25 percent stake. The call option of a balance of 25 percent, can be exercised in 90 days. The payment can be made within a year with a 12 percent per annum premium.

This call option reflects careful structuring by the government. By requiring the decision on the remaining stake only after the initial capital has been deployed, the government ensures that investors cannot simply walk away if performance deteriorates, while retaining upside if the airline’s prospects improve. The 12 percent premium represents a deferment charge for the delayed payment, not an increase in the underlying valuation.

To secure investor confidence, the government offered substantial additional protections. The new owners receive GST exemptions and protection against new taxes, levies, or surcharges on airline operations. They are also shielded from certain tax liabilities and ongoing litigation claims that predated the restructuring. The government rejected bidders’ requests to spread payments for the 75 percent stake over a full year, citing the risk of downside exposure if PIA’s performance deteriorates while allowing bidders to benefit if performance improved.

Employee protections were also built into the deal. No layoffs are permitted for at least one year, and all existing pay, perks, and compensation structures must remain unchanged during this period. This was a politically sensitive requirement, given that PIA’s workforce has historically been a source of resistance to privatization efforts.

Institutional backing or state by another name?

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the transaction is the involvement of Fauji Fertilizer Company. Having withdrawn from the bidding just days before the auction, FFC announced the day after that it intended to join the winning consortium.

Columnist Khurram Husain, writing in Dawn, offered a more pointed interpretation. FFC, he noted, can be considered a state-owned company even though technically it is not classified as such. “The winning bidder’s plan to rope in a military-owned fertilizer company, which had bowed out of the competition only days back, seems less for its capital needs than its desire for institutional backing to hedge against unpredictability,” he observed.

This analysis cuts to the heart of Pakistan’s privatization challenge. Past privatizations have been marked by political victimisation of buyers, frequent policy reversals, transparency issues, and judicial interventions. The Arif Habib consortium’s eagerness to bring FFC on board, despite already winning the auction, suggests a pragmatic calculation: in Pakistan’s volatile business environment, having the military establishment as a partner provides a degree of institutional protection that no contractual guarantee can match.

What has emerged from this process is something quite distinct from a conventional privatization. With continuing state-owned stakes, military-linked institutional backing, and a transaction structured more around revival than revenue, the PIA deal may well represent a new template, one that blurs the traditional boundaries between public and private ownership. If successful, it could usher in a new era of state-business partnerships across Pakistan’s struggling portfolio of public enterprises.

Global precedents and lessons

PIA’s privatization follows a well-established global pattern. British Airways’ privatization under the Thatcher government in the 1980s established the template for airline denationalization, demonstrating that state-owned carriers could be transformed into profitable private enterprises through a combination of restructuring and share issuance.

Perhaps more relevant is the experience of Kenya Airways, which in 1996 became the first African flag carrier to be successfully privatized. Like PIA, Kenya Airways had accumulated significant losses and debts due to mismanagement and political interference. The government absorbed approximately $90 million in debts and converted loans into equity before attracting KLM as a strategic partner with a 26 percent stake.

The results were transformative. Within six years of privatization, Kenya Airways’ flight frequency grew by 61 percent, and Nairobi developed into a regional hub. The airline became profitable and was cross-listed on multiple African stock exchanges. However, Kenya Airways also illustrates the fragility of such turnarounds, the airline later encountered financial difficulties and currently remains under partial state ownership.

The road ahead

The privatization process now moves to final approvals by the Privatisation Commission board and cabinet, expected within days. Contract signing is anticipated in the coming weeks, with financial close following a 90-day period to meet regulatory and legal conditions. If all proceeds according to plan, new ownership will take operational control by April 2026.

The challenges facing the new owners are substantial. PIA’s fleet requires modernization, currently only 18 aircraft are operational out of a total fleet of 34. The workforce remains oversized by international standards, and the airline’s reputation will take years to fully restore. The European ban has been lifted, but rebuilding trust with international passengers demands sustained improvement in safety and service standards.

Yet there is cautious optimism. Arif Habib has publicly committed to expanding the fleet to 38 aircraft in the first phase, then to 65 aircraft depending on demand. The resumption of European flights in January 2025, beginning with Paris, signals that PIA is returning to international respectability. The injection of private capital and management expertise offers hope that the airline can recapture some of its former glory.

For Pakistan, the successful sale represents more than just the privatization of an airline. It signals commitment to structural reforms demanded by international lenders and establishes a precedent for divesting other loss-making state-owned enterprises. The government has indicated that a pipeline of future transactions will follow once PIA closes. The Asian Development Bank has already approved a $400 million loan specifically designed to support state-owned enterprise reforms, underscoring international confidence in Pakistan’s reform trajectory.

Whether PIA can truly soar again remains to be seen. The new owners inherit an airline that once helped establish Emirates and served as a training ground for pilots across Asia and the Middle East. They inherit landing slots at premium airports, a recognizable brand, and a loyal customer base among the Pakistani diaspora. But they also inherit decades of institutional decay, a workforce that remains skeptical of change, and competitors who have surged ahead while PIA stagnated.

After seven decades of state ownership and two decades of decline, the airline that was once the pride of a nation has been given a second chance. The question now is whether private hands, with military-backed institutional support, can accomplish what governments could not: restoring Pakistan International Airlines to the skies where it once belonged. For millions of Pakistanis at home and abroad, the answer to that question matters deeply, not merely as a matter of economics, but as a question of national identity and renewed possibility.