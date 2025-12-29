KP Excise intensifies enforcement against property tax defaulters in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has intensified its property tax recovery drive, taking action against persistent defaulters in Peshawar.

Under the supervision of Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO-VI) Peshawar, Ejaz Khan, an operation was carried out during which several residential and commercial properties in different parts of the city were sealed for non-payment of long-pending dues.

According to the department, indiscriminate action against tax defaulters will continue, and no one will be considered above the law. Officials said the drive aims to ensure the timely recovery of government revenue and improve transparency in the tax system. Citizens were urged to clear outstanding liabilities promptly to avoid penalties, legal proceedings or sealing of premises.

Meanwhile, Director Excise and Taxation, Peshawar Region, Syed ul-Amin, visited Property Tax Offices Peshawar-II and Peshawar-VI, where he chaired a joint meeting to review the pace of property tax collection.

During the meeting, officials were directed to formulate a comprehensive recovery strategy and improve staff performance. Emphasis was placed on courteous behaviour and facilitation-based engagement with taxpayers.

Excise officials were also briefed on the ongoing GIS-based property tax survey in Peshawar. The regional director instructed that monitoring of GIS associates be further strengthened and systematised to align departmental operations with modern practices and enhance transparency and convenience in the tax system.