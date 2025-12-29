Meritorious service rewards for Inland Revenue officials capped at 24 salaries

The Federal Board of Revenue has formally capped rewards for meritorious services for Inland Revenue officials at a maximum of 24 salaries per financial year for each employee.

The clarification follows the issuance of S.R.O. 2485(I)/2025, through which the FBR amended the Inland Revenue Reward Rules, 2021. Under the revised rules, rewards for meritorious performance cannot exceed 24 salaries in a single financial year.

Last month, the FBR had approved an increase in the reward ceiling from 18 to 24 salaries. The board unanimously endorsed the amendment, which applies to employees covered under Rule 6 of the Inland Revenue Reward Rules.

The FBR also noted that it has introduced a revised evaluation mechanism for ex-cadre officers and staff as part of the updated framework.

Separately, the board observed that the Customs Reward Rules, 2012 already allow rewards of up to 36 months’ basic salary and therefore do not require any amendment.