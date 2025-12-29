Nationwide FIA raids net Rs1.99bn, 667 arrests in 2025 hawala crackdown

A year long crackdown by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against hawala, hundi and illegal currency exchange has resulted in the recovery of currency worth over Rs1.99 billion and the arrest of 667 individuals across Pakistan during 2025, officials said on Monday.

The arrests were made from multiple FIA zones, with Peshawar recording the highest number at 199, followed by Balochistan (120), Karachi (101), Multan (70), Kohat (63), Lahore (58), Islamabad (22), Faisalabad (15) and Hyderabad (14).

Officials said the seized amount included US$777,868, foreign currencies valued at more than Rs320 million, and over Rs1.45 billion in Pakistani currency.

The enforcement drive involved 523 raids carried out nationwide, leading to the registration of 546 cases and the completion of investigations into 174 inquiries related to illegal currency operations.

An FIA official said the campaign was launched on the directions of Director General FIA Rifat Mukhtar Raja and targeted unlicensed money changers operating through plazas, markets and shops. Several such premises were sealed during the course of the operations.

The raids were conducted with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, as the FIA sought to dismantle organised financial networks facilitating illegal currency movement, the official added.

He said strict legal action would be ensured against those involved in foreign currency smuggling, while international agents linked to illegal currency trade are also under pursuit.

The FIA reaffirmed its commitment to curb financial crimes and strengthen transparency and stability in the country’s financial system.