Pakistan, Bangladesh to resume direct flights with Karachi–Dhaka route in January

Direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to resume next month, with Karachi–Dhaka operations expected to begin in January, as the two countries move towards restoring full aviation connectivity, according to a news report.

As per officials, aviation authorities in both countries have authenticated the resumption of flight services, reflecting an improvement in bilateral relations after years of reliance on connecting routes.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, conveyed the development during a meeting with Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, at the State Guest House in Dhaka on Sunday. The high commissioner informed the Bangladeshi leadership that direct Karachi–Dhaka flights would commence in January.

During the meeting, both sides discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment and aviation, alongside strengthening cultural, educational and medical exchanges. Haider said bilateral trade had increased by around 20pc compared to last year, with business communities in both countries exploring new investment opportunities.

Chief Adviser Yunus welcomed the increased engagement and underscored the need to promote travel among SAARC member states. He stressed the importance of boosting Pakistan–Bangladesh trade and expressed hope that new avenues for investment and joint ventures would be explored during Haider’s tenure.

Currently, travellers between Pakistan and Bangladesh rely on connecting flights via hubs such as Dubai or Doha. Officials said the decision to restore direct air links follows recent steps to strengthen bilateral ties, including the launch of a direct shipping line between Karachi and Bangladesh’s Chittagong port.