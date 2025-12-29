Monday, December 29, 2025
Subscribe
Headlines

SSGC quarterly profit drop 94% amid rising costs

Gas distributor posts Rs271m profit in 1QFY26, compared to Rs4.9bn a year earlier

By News Desk

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) reported a steep decline in profitability for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as higher unaccounted-for-gas (UFG) disallowances and rising gas acquisition costs strained its margins. The company posted a profit after tax of Rs271 million, sharply lower than Rs4.87 billion in the same quarter last year, translating into earnings per share of Rs0.31, down from Rs5.53.

Profit before tax fell to Rs1.33 billion, compared with Rs4.91 billion in September 2024. The contraction was driven largely by regulatory adjustments under OGRA’s Final Revenue Requirement determination, which imposed significantly higher UFG disallowances. SSGC absorbed Rs4.68 billion in UFG disallowances during the quarter, up sharply from Rs1.74 billion in the corresponding period.

The company’s cost structure also remained under pressure as the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) increased 3.5%, rising from Rs1,108.38 per MCF to Rs1,147.03 per MCF, adding another Rs158 million to UFG-related losses. Finance costs eased slightly to Rs3.30 billion, compared with Rs3.42 billion last year.

While the company prepares its accounts using OGRA’s prescribed return of 21.25% on average net operating fixed assets, adjustments for efficiency benchmarks, particularly UFG, human-resource benchmarks, and doubtful-debt provisions continued to weigh on the bottom line.

SSGC noted that although it is contesting recent regulatory decisions, the quarterly results incorporate the pro-rata impact of OGRA’s determinations currently in effect.

Previous article
Traders suffer huge financial loss due to prolonged border closure: SCCI
Next article
Calcorp board proposes name change, amendments to memorandum and articles
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business, Economic & Financial News

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.