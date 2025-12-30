Big Bird Foods installs 3MW solar power system at production facility

Big Bird Foods Limited has installed a 3-megawatt (MW) solar power system at its production facility, according to a material disclosure submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

In a notice issued under Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of PSX Regulations, the company said the solar power system is fully operational and has begun generating electricity.

The company said the installation reflects its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives and the adoption of environmentally friendly alternative energy sources.

Big Bird Foods said the solar system is expected to result in significant annual energy cost savings, while improving operational efficiency and supporting the company’s long-term sustainability objectives.

The company requested the exchange to inform its members of the development accordingly.