Dr Syed Amir Ali appointed CEO of Meezan Bank

Meezan Bank Limited has appointed Syed Amir Ali as its President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from December 30, 2025, according to a formal notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We have to inform you that Dr. Syed Amir Ali has been appointed as the President & Chief Executive Officer of Meezan Bank Limited with effect from December 30, 2025, in place of Mr. Irfan Siddiqui, Founding President & Chief Executive Officer,” read the notice.

He succeeds Irfan Siddiqui, who served as the bank’s founding President and CEO and played a central role in establishing Meezan Bank as Pakistan’s largest Islamic bank and a key player in the global Islamic finance industry.

The bank’s board of directors placed on record its appreciation for Siddiqui’s contributions, citing his leadership in building the foundations of Islamic banking in Pakistan and steering the institution through a sustained period of growth and expansion.

Meezan Bank said Siddiqui will continue to serve as a member of its board of directors following the leadership transition.

According to Meezan Bank, Dr Syed Amir Ali had been serving as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and CEO-designate prior to his appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer. He holds a PhD in Business Administration, earned after completing advanced coursework and original research.

His doctoral research, titled “SME Financing through the Islamic Digital Banking Ecosystem,” examined how the integration of digital platforms with Shariah-compliant financial models can improve access to capital for small and medium enterprises in emerging economies, including Pakistan.

Dr Amir Ali has extensive experience across finance, treasury, investment and corporate banking, having worked with domestic and international organisations including A.F. Ferguson & Co, Shell, BankIslami Pakistan Limited and Meezan Bank. During his earlier tenure at Meezan Bank, he led the corporate and investment banking group before moving to BankIslami in 2018, where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer.

His academic and professional credentials include qualifications as a Chartered Accountant, CFA charterholder, MBA and LL.B., along with certification in software engineering. He is also an alumnus of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.