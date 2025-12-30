Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills to sell stakes in Cherat Cement, Cherat Packaging

Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited has approved the disposal of its shareholding in Cherat Cement Company Limited and Cherat Packaging Limited through open-market transactions, according to a disclosure to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The decision was taken by the company’s board of directors through a resolution passed by circulation on December 30, 2025.

Under the approved plan, Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills will sell 2,697,277 shares of Cherat Cement Company Limited and 2,437,615 shares of Cherat Packaging Limited.

The company said the proposed divestment is aimed at reducing debt obligations and improving liquidity.

The transaction is subject to final approval by shareholders at the company’s Annual General Meeting scheduled for January 21, 2026, as required under Section 183 of the Companies Act, 2017.

The company requested the exchange to disseminate the information to Trading Right Entitlement certificate holders in accordance with applicable regulations.