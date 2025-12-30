OGRA chairman post to be advertised, incumbent’s extension rejected

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has advised the Cabinet Division to advertise the post of Chairman of the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), rejecting a summary that sought to extend the tenure of the incumbent Chairman, Masroor Khan.

According to industry sources, the federal cabinet turned down the request for extension, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif reportedly emphasizing the need to ensure merit and transparency in appointing a new regular chairman. Sources added that the process for fresh appointments of members and chairpersons of all regulatory bodies usually begins three months before the post becomes vacant. The Cabinet Division had reportedly sought a four-year extension for the current OGRA chairman.

The OGRA Chairman, when contacted, stated that he was not aware of this development.

Masroor Khan, who was appointed as OGRA Chairman in February 2021 for an initial four-year term, had his tenure extended by the federal government for one year, from February 23, 2025, to February 22, 2026.

Meanwhile, the position of Member (Gas) at OGRA has remained vacant since November 20, 2022, following the end of Muhammad Arif’s tenure. The prolonged vacancy has been affecting OGRA’s functioning, with the responsibilities of the Member (Gas) temporarily assigned to Member (Oil), Zain-ul-Abideen Qureshi.

The federal government has been responsible for finalizing a suitable candidate from a shortlist, but repeated delays have stalled the appointment. The vacant position has reportedly hindered critical regulatory decisions on gas distribution and pricing, raising concerns across the energy sector.

The appointment process has faced additional controversy, with some shortlisted candidates including senior officials from regulated entities such as Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), prompting concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

Sources emphasize that the timely appointment of both the OGRA chairman and Member (Gas) is crucial for ensuring effective regulatory oversight and maintaining stability in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector.

The Secretary of the Cabinet Division was approached for an official comment, but he did not respond.