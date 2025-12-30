PRA impounds records of 11 outlets in crackdown on tax defaulters across Punjab cities

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has impounded records of 11 business outlets during a province-wide enforcement drive against tax defaulters in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Taxila and Bahawalpur.

According to a PRA spokesperson, enforcement teams inspected 58 marquees and food outlets as part of the operation. Records of 11 outlets, including a well-known fast-food chain, were taken into custody, while serious irregularities led to the seizure of documents from four major hotels.

In Lahore’s Johar Town area, officials detected manipulation and tampering of sales records at two branches of a fast-food chain and at a prominent restaurant. The authority also issued notices to 40 food outlets and seven marquees for failing to install the mandatory Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (E-IMS).

The spokesperson said collecting sales tax from customers but not depositing it into the government treasury constitutes a criminal offence. He added that eliminating fake receipts and ensuring transparent tax collection remain key enforcement priorities.

The PRA urged consumers to verify electronic invoices through the PRA Sahulat mobile application to support compliance and transparency in the tax system.