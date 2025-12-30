Punjab PDWP approves Rs2.5 billion development schemes 

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved development schemes with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs2.5 billion during its 55th meeting.

The meeting, chaired by Planning and Development Board Chairman Dr Naeem Rauf, cleared a major road infrastructure project involving rehabilitation, widening, improvement and construction of metalled roads in Cholistan, carrying an estimated cost of Rs2.5 billion.

The forum also approved the procurement of 34 emergency vehicles and the creation of 323 human resource posts under 17 schemes already endorsed by the Departmental Development Sub-Committee and reflected in the Annual Development Programme 2025–26.

In addition, PDWP approved a position paper for the establishment of the Punjab Tourism Force, including the procurement of vehicles, and cleared proposals related to upscaling the Date Palm Research Sub-Station in Jhang.

The meeting also granted approval for a project aimed at papaya promotion through varietal improvement, management practices and control of Papaya Leaf Curl Virus for the period 2022–23 to 2025–26, including clearance for vehicle procurement.

The session was attended by Planning and Development Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, board members and representatives of relevant departments.