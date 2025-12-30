Sign in
Tuesday, December 30, 2025
SBP orders extended banking hours on Dec 31 for government tax payments

Commercial banks to operate till 10pm, ensure smooth NIFT clearing and digital access

By Monitoring Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday directed all commercial banks to keep their branches open until 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, to facilitate last day payment of government duties and taxes.

According to the central bank, the extended working hours will apply to over the counter government transactions across the country.

The SBP also instructed banks to keep relevant branches open beyond normal hours, where required, to support the special clearing of government payments through National Institutional Facilitation Technologies.

In a separate directive, banks were told to ensure uninterrupted availability of digital payment channels, including internet banking, mobile applications, automated teller machines and other electronic platforms, to allow taxpayers to make payments without disruption.

The instructions were issued to ensure smooth processing of government receipts at the year end, the central bank said in its statement.

 

