Shehbaz, UAE president review economic cooperation, seek trade boost

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to review bilateral ties, with a focus on accelerating economic cooperation and expanding trade.

The talks were held at Sheikh Zayed Palace and followed Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s December 26 visit to Islamabad, his first official trip to Pakistan since assuming the UAE presidency, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s intention to convert its longstanding brotherly relationship with the UAE into a strategic economic partnership and stressed the need for a substantial increase in bilateral trade.

The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in key sectors including information technology, energy, mining and minerals, as well as defence cooperation.

Shehbaz praised the UAE’s rapid development under Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s leadership and thanked Abu Dhabi for its continued support for Pakistan. He also highlighted the role of the Pakistani community in the UAE, noting that about 2.1 million Pakistanis living there contribute to strengthening bilateral ties.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Ata Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and senior officials accompanied the prime minister.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting capped a year of frequent high level exchanges between Pakistan and the UAE, reflecting growing momentum in bilateral relations.