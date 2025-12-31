Double-decker buses return to Karachi roads after nearly five decades

Double-decker buses resumed operations in Karachi on Wednesday after an absence of nearly 50 years, with a trial service launched on the Malir–Sharea Faisal corridor extending to Zainab Market.

As per reports, the service was inaugurated by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who were briefed on the operational features of the newly introduced buses.

Speaking to reporters, Memon said the launch marked fulfillment of a commitment made to Karachi’s residents and added that, on the directions of Murad Ali Shah, double-decker buses would be extended to major roads across the city in 2026.

He said demand for public transport in Karachi remained high, with around 100,000 passengers using the People’s Bus Service daily. He also said bus services were being planned across all districts of Sindh and confirmed that Rs900 million had been allocated for road works in Karachi’s industrial areas.

The minister said the Orange and Green bus rapid transit (BRT) lines would improve connectivity for a large segment of commuters. Earlier this week, he announced the integration of the Edhi Orange Line with the Green Line BRT, expanding the Orange Line from four to 10 stops and enabling travel from Orangi to Nagan Chowrangi using the Green Line track.

In a statement, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah welcomed the launch, saying improved transport facilities were essential for Karachi residents and that the new service would ease daily commuting.

The buses had arrived at Karachi port earlier this month, with the provincial government announcing their deployment following clearance and operational preparations.

Double-decker buses were once a common sight in Karachi during the 1960s and 1970s, operating on major arteries such as Saddar and MA Jinnah Road, before being phased out due to rising traffic, maintenance challenges and changes in the public transport system.

Officials said additional modern double-decker buses could be introduced on more routes if the trial proves successful, as the city continues to face congestion and capacity constraints despite recent transport initiatives.