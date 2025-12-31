ECC approves Rs2.11 billion grant for bullet-proof vehicles, Rs167.5 million cash reward for U-19 cricket team

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet on Tuesday approved a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs2.11 billion for the procurement of bullet-proof vehicles, citing operational and security requirements.

The meeting was held at the Finance Division under the chairmanship of Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue. The committee considered and cleared a summary moved by the Defence Division seeking funds for the vehicles.

The ECC also approved a separate Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs167.5 million for cash awards to the Pakistan Under-19 Men’s Cricket Team in recognition of their international performance.

Under the approved package, Rs10 million will be awarded to each of the 15 players, amounting to Rs150 million, while Rs2.5 million each will be paid to seven match officials, totalling Rs17.5 million.

At the start of the meeting, the committee offered Fateha for former finance minister and former State Bank of Pakistan governor Shamshad Akhtar. The chair acknowledged her public service and said several institutional and tax policy initiatives implemented later were conceptualised during her tenure.

The meeting was attended by Awais Ahmad Leghari, Ali Pervaiz Malik (virtually), Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Haroon Akhtar Khan, along with federal secretaries and senior officials from relevant ministries, divisions and regulatory bodies.