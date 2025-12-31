Govt plans expansion of PNSC fleet to 54 vessels, brings NLC into shipping

The federal government has finalised a plan to revive and expand the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), including a decision to bring the National Logistics Cell into the shipping business, as part of efforts to reduce reliance on foreign vessels and lower freight-related foreign exchange outflows, according to a news report.

Under the plan, the number of operational vessels owned by PNSC will be increased from 10 to 54 over the next five years. Officials said the corporation currently carries only about 11% of Pakistan’s commercial cargo, with nearly 90% of imports and exports transported by foreign shipping lines.

As a result, Pakistan pays an estimated $6 billion annually in freight charges to international shipping companies. Officials said expanding the national fleet is aimed at retaining a larger share of this revenue within the country.

Many of PNSC’s existing vessels are approaching the end of their operational life and are expected to become uneconomical to operate beyond 2030. The challenge is compounded by new environmental regulations introduced by the International Maritime Organisation, which require shipping operators to reduce carbon emissions.

Despite the growth potential of Pakistan’s shipping sector, officials said the absence of private operators has limited competition and efficiency. The entry of NLC into maritime operations is intended to increase national cargo-carrying capacity and support fleet expansion.

Under the proposed strategic partnership, the combined role of the government and PNSC in maritime freight is projected to rise from about 5% to 56% within five years. In value terms, this would increase their share of freight earnings from $162 million to around $1.785 billion.

Officials said the plan is designed to strengthen Pakistan’s shipping capability, reduce dependence on foreign carriers and improve the country’s balance of payments over the medium term.