Thursday, January 1, 2026
Petrol, HSD prices cut for Jan 1–15

Govt lowers petrol by Rs10.28 to Rs253.17 per litre, diesel by Rs8.57 to Rs257.08

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government on Wednesday revised down prices of key petroleum products for the next fortnight, effective January 1, 2026, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Energy’s Petroleum Division.

The price of petrol has been reduced by Rs10.28 per litre to Rs253.17, while high-speed diesel (HSD) has been cut by Rs8.57 per litre to Rs257.08.

The revised rates were notified on the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the ministry said.

Prior to the revision, petrol was priced at Rs263.45 per litre and high-speed diesel at Rs265.65 per litre.

Fuel prices are reviewed on a fortnightly basis in line with movements in international oil prices and changes in the exchange rate.

 

Previous article
Swat Serena Hotel to shut operations from Jan 1, 2026
Monitoring Desk
Business, Economic & Financial News

