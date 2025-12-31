Sign in
Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Subscribe
Headlines

Sapphire Fibres withdraws plan to acquire up to 75.69% stake in Rafhan Maize Products

Negotiations fail to materialize as Sapphire Fibres abandons acquisition bid after due diligence

By News Desk

Sapphire Fibres Limited has withdrawn its public announcement of intention to acquire up to 75.69% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited after failing to reach mutually acceptable terms with the seller, according to a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

The company had initially announced on May 15, 2025, its intention to acquire up to 6,991,052 shares of Rafhan Maize Products, representing a controlling stake of 75.69%, from Ingredion Inc. The public announcement was subsequently amended through a corrigendum issued on July 16, 2025.

Sapphire Fibres stated that following the completion of due diligence and subsequent negotiations, the parties were unable to finalise terms, resulting in the proposed transaction being abandoned.

The withdrawal has been made under Regulation 21(1)(b) of the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017, and will be published in the newspapers in the prescribed form.

Previous article
Telecom industry flags compatible device gap, pricing risks ahead of Pakistan’s 5G spectrum auction
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business, Economic & Financial News

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.