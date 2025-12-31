SBP launches Pakistan’s Financial Inclusion Index, pegs inclusion at 58.1 for 2024

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched Pakistan’s Financial Inclusion Index (P-FII), a comprehensive measure to assess the state of financial inclusion in the country across access, usage and quality of financial services.

According to SBP, the overall financial inclusion score stands at 58.1 for 2024. The index shows that access to financial services scored 72.3, usage stood at 62.5, while quality was recorded at 43.9. All indices range from 0 to 100.

SBP said the P-FII has been developed to support evidence-based policymaking and aligns with its mandate under the SBP Act, 1956 to improve financial inclusion. The index also supports the implementation of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) 2024–28, which aims to expand access to financial services and improve their usage and quality across the country.

The P-FII is based on 69 indicators covering banking, non-banking and payment services provided by banks and financial institutions. These indicators assess financial sector infrastructure, usage of financial products and services, and the quality of financial services.

SBP stated that the index has been developed in line with international best practices, with each indicator benchmarked against a defined target representing outcomes the central bank aims to achieve by 2030.

The central bank added that the development of financial inclusion indices is an emerging trend among central banks globally to assess the inclusivity and outreach of financial systems. Work on the P-FII began in 2023 with a research study reviewing methodologies used by other central banks and multilateral organisations, followed by consultations with domestic and international stakeholders.

SBP said the P-FII will serve as a key tool to monitor progress on financial inclusion and guide policy interventions going forward.