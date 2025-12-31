Shahtaj Sugar Mills reports modest profit for FY 2025 with cash dividend of Rs 1.25 per share

Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited has reported a modest profit of Rs 32.68 million for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, compared to Rs 32.14 million in the previous year, according to the company’s financial statement released on December 31, 2025. The company also declared a cash dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.

Revenue from contracts with customers declined slightly to Rs 8.65 billion, compared to Rs 8.82 billion in 2024, while the cost of revenue also decreased marginally to Rs 7.79 billion from Rs 7.89 billion last year. Despite this, the company’s gross profit was Rs 859.39 million, slightly lower than last year’s Rs 927.43 million.

The company’s earnings per share increased to Rs 2.72 for the year, up from Rs 2.68 in 2024. Shahtaj’s Board of Directors also approved the annual financial results and recommended a cash dividend, subject to approval by the shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled for January 28, 2026.