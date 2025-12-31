Sindh admits irregularities in $100 million World Bank solar project, Senate panel told

The Sindh government has acknowledged large-scale misappropriation and irregularities in the $100 million World Bank–funded Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP) and has initiated an inquiry against those responsible, officials told the Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on Tuesday.

Members said the Rs27 billion project, aimed at providing relief to low-income households, was affected by governance failures and misuse of funds. The committee was also told that in some areas, including Larkana, records showed multiple solar panels being allocated to single households.

The Senate panel expressed concern over pricing discrepancies, noting that solar panels costing around Rs20,000 were reportedly procured at Rs60,000.

The committee, chaired by Saifullah Abro, was informed that the Anti-Corruption Establishment is conducting a detailed inquiry, including a forensic audit of the project. A senior Sindh government official said the probe was launched at the direction of the provincial cabinet.

While raising concerns, the committee acknowledged steps taken by the Sindh government to act against non-governmental organisations involved in the project and urged full cooperation with the inquiry process.

The chair directed authorities to submit details of taxes paid to the project contractor within two days and instructed that the Sindh secretary for planning and development appear at the next meeting.

The committee also reviewed progress on power sector projects financed by multilateral lenders, including the Dasu–Islamabad Transmission Line. It expressed concern over the non-recovery of Rs1.282 billion paid as sales tax for the Islamabad West Grid Station (Lot-IV).

Members questioned an audit finding that termed the payment a procedural irregularity and sought recovery of the amount. The chair directed the Economic Affairs Division to formally convey the committee’s findings to the prime minister and recommended referring the matter to the Public Accounts Committee.