Supernet Limited rebrands as Supernet Global to expand international ICT footprint

Supernet Limited has announced a strategic rebranding initiative under the name “Supernet Global” as part of its long-term plan to expand into international digital and ICT markets, according to a disclosure made to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The company said the rebranding reflects its intention to selectively target high-growth regions, including the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, while exporting Pakistan-origin digital, ICT and managed service expertise to global customers.

Supernet stated that the move aligns with sustained growth in ICT spending across emerging markets, driven by government-led digitalisation programmes, rising cybersecurity investments, increased cloud adoption and enterprise modernisation. The company also highlighted continued medium- to long-term growth prospects in the global satellite communications sector, one of its core business areas.

As part of the new strategy, Dubai has been designated as Supernet Global’s first regional hub, utilising its UAE-based subsidiary, Phoenix Global FZE, which has been operational since 2018.

The company said it will serve enterprise, carrier and institutional clients across multiple regions, while technical delivery, engineering and managed services functions will continue to be based in Pakistan.

The international service portfolio will include cybersecurity, cloud and data solutions, managed ICT services, Internet of Things platforms, enterprise connectivity through local partnerships and satellite-based connectivity solutions. Satellite services will remain a central component of the company’s international expansion model.

Founded in 1995, Supernet has nearly three decades of experience in delivering mission-critical ICT services, satellite connectivity and managed services to sectors including banking, energy, telecommunications, government and large enterprises. Under the Supernet Global identity, the company aims to leverage this experience to expand internationally while contributing to Pakistan’s IT and services exports and generating foreign exchange through cross-border service delivery.

Supernet clarified that the rebranding does not affect its existing operations in Pakistan, with all domestic customer relationships and commitments remaining unchanged.