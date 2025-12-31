Swat Serena Hotel to shut operations from Jan 1, 2026

Swat Serena Hotel will cease operations effective January 1, 2026, the hotel management said, bringing an end to almost four decades of operations in the Swat Valley.

In a notice issued on behalf of the management, the hotel said it had served guests for nearly 40 years and contributed to the promotion of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the Swat region.

The management expressed gratitude to guests, business partners and associates for their support over the years. “We regret to announce the closure of Swat Serena Hotel’s operations, effective 1 January 2026,” the notice said.

Serena Hotels said the closure applies only to its Swat property and does not affect its operations elsewhere. The group will continue to welcome guests at its remaining hotels across Asia and Africa.

According to the company, Serena Hotels currently operates 33 properties worldwide, including 10 hotels in Pakistan. The group reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high service standards and guest experiences at its other locations.

The hotel’s closure marks the conclusion of a long-standing presence in Swat’s hospitality sector, where the property has been regarded as a prominent destination for both domestic and international visitors.

