Tariq Corporation reports no dividend or bonus for FY 2025; plans increase in share capital

Tariq Corporation Limited has announced its financial results for the year ending September 30, 2025, reporting no cash dividend, bonus issue, or rights shares for the fiscal year. The results were shared following the board meeting held on December 31, 2025.

The company recorded a gross revenue from contracts with customers of Rs 8.87 billion, up from Rs 7.94 billion in 2024. However, it posted a net loss of Rs 7.35 billion for the year, compared to a net loss of Rs 7.29 billion the previous year.

Additionally, the board has recommended an increase in the authorized share capital of the company from Rs 850 million to Rs 1,150 million. The proposal will be subject to approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting, scheduled for January 28, 2026.

The company’s share transfer books will remain closed from January 21, 2026, to January 28, 2026, during which the AGM will take place.