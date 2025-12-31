Sign in
Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Thatta Cement approves additional 7.5MW wind project, renewable capacity to rise to 17.3MW

Move follows commissioning of 4.8MW wind project as company expands clean energy footprint alongside existing 5MW solar plant

By News Desk
windmolens in de Eemshaven.

Thatta Cement Company Limited has approved the development of an additional 7.5 megawatt wind power project, taking its total renewable energy capacity to 17.3MW, the company disclosed in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by the company’s board of directors following the successful completion and commissioning of its 4.8MW wind power project. 

“We wish to inform you that following the successful completion and commissioning of the Company’s 4.8 MW wind power project, the Board of Directors has approved the development of an additional wind power project with an installed capacity of 7.5 MW,” read the notice.

With the new installation, Thatta Cement’s renewable energy portfolio will comprise two wind power projects with a combined capacity of 12.3MW and an existing 5MW solar power facility.

According to the company, the expansion is aimed at increasing the share of renewable energy in its overall power mix and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable environmental practices. The investment is also expected to generate cost savings over the long term while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

The company said the additional wind project will further strengthen energy security for its operations and contribute to lower emissions as part of its broader sustainability strategy.

Thatta Cement Company was incorporated in 1980 as a public limited company. Its main business is the manufacturing and marketing of cement. The Company also owns a shareholding of Thatta Power (Private) Limited.

News Desk
News Desk

