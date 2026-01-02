PPL and TAL joint venture announce major gas discovery in Kohat

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has confirmed a significant gas discovery at the Bilitang-1 exploratory well, located in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The E&P firm disclosed this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1 of the PSX regulations.

This discovery is the result of a joint venture involving PPL, MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Co. B.V., Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL), and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL), with PPL holding a 30% working interest in the project.

The exploratory well was drilled on August 10, 2025, reaching a target depth of 4,011 meters. Based on the interpretation of wireline logs data, gas was successfully tested from the Hangu/Lumshiwal formations at a rate of 1.58 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) at a choke size of 40/64″ and a wellhead flowing pressure of 164 psi.

This discovery has significantly reduced the risks associated with further exploration in the TAL Block, offering new opportunities for future gas production. The gas find is expected to contribute to improving Pakistan’s energy security by harnessing indigenous resources and bolstering the country’s hydrocarbon reserves.

PPL and its joint venture partners anticipate that this discovery will have long-term benefits, enhancing the energy sector and contributing to Pakistan’s economic stability.