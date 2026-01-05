FIA launches pre-departure facilitation desks to assist outbound passengers

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched “Pre-Departure Facilitation Desks” to assist passengers travelling abroad, aiming to provide guidance on immigration procedures and help ensure smoother departures.

According to an official announcement on Sunday, the desks will offer support on immigration clearances and related requirements. The service is available in person, as well as through dedicated helplines and email support, with relevant information displayed at airports, border points, and on the FIA’s website.

The initiative comes amid recent reports and social media claims regarding passengers being offloaded from outbound flights over documentation issues. In response to such concerns, the FIA has previously clarified that passengers with complete and valid travel documents are facilitated and not stopped from travelling.

The agency has maintained that action is taken only against individuals attempting to travel abroad through illegal means, following profiling and verification, as part of the government’s broader efforts to curb human smuggling and illegal migration.

Separately, authorities have reiterated the need to ensure that travellers holding valid documents are not inconvenienced. Directions have also been issued to improve coordination among relevant institutions to facilitate Pakistanis travelling abroad legally, particularly for employment purposes.