Supernet announces major push towards regional expansion

Supernet Ltd, the Islamabad-headquartered ICT and connectivity services provider listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s GEM Board, has told investors it is rebranding itself as “Supernet Global” as it sets its sights beyond Pakistan and into higher-growth regional markets.

In a material information notice submitted to the PSX dated 31 December 2025, the company said its board had approved the strategic rebranding initiative to reflect an intention to “selectively expand into high-growth international digital markets”. The company pointed explicitly to the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia as target regions, positioning the move as a way to export “Pakistan-origin digital, ICT and managed service expertise” to overseas customers.