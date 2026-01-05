Sign in
Monday, January 5, 2026
Supernet announces major push towards regional expansion

The company aims to increase its investment in its Dubai-based subsidiary as the launchpad for a wider international growth strategy

By Profit Report

Supernet Ltd, the Islamabad-headquartered ICT and connectivity services provider listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s GEM Board, has told investors it is rebranding itself as “Supernet Global” as it sets its sights beyond Pakistan and into higher-growth regional markets.

In a material information notice submitted to the PSX dated 31 December 2025, the company said its board had approved the strategic rebranding initiative to reflect an intention to “selectively expand into high-growth international digital markets”. The company pointed explicitly to the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia as target regions, positioning the move as a way to export “Pakistan-origin digital, ICT and managed service expertise” to overseas customers.

The most concrete detail, however, is the geographic anchor: Dubai. Supernet told the exchange that Dubai would serve as its “first regional hub”, leveraging its UAE-based subsidiary Phoenix Global FZE, which it said has been operational since 2018. Under the proposed model, the customer-facing and commercial expansion would be pushed out from Dubai, while “technical delivery, engineering and managed services functions” remain anchored in Pakistan.

 

Profit Report

