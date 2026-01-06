Sign in
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Subscribe
Videos

Pakistan’s New Vaccine Policy: What It Really Means

By Fawad Shakeel

Pakistan has announced its first-ever National Vaccine Policy — and this is not just about healthcare. The policy touches Pakistan’s economy, industrial development, and even national security. For decades, the country has relied heavily on imported vaccines, supported by global partners like Gavi, UNICEF, and the WHO. But with international support set to phase out, Pakistan is now looking toward local manufacturing and, eventually, vaccine exports.

This video breaks down what the new vaccine policy actually promises, how realistic those goals are, and whether Pakistan’s pharmaceutical and biotech industry is ready for such a shift. Is this policy a real turning point — or just another document?

We explain it step by step.

Previous article
PSX rally powers ahead as KSE-100 crosses 185,000 mark in intraday trade
Next article
AGP seeks overhaul of SOE buyer selection process
Fawad Shakeel

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business, Economic & Financial News

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.