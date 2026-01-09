More Sugar, Less Water: Pakistan’s Hidden Agricultural Crisis

Pakistan’s sugar production is rising, but is this really good news? In this investigative video, we explore the hidden costs of Pakistan’s sugar boom, including water depletion, declining cotton production, and the economic impact on farmers and consumers.

Using data-driven analysis, we reveal why more sugar doesn’t always mean better outcomes for the country. From Punjab’s sugar mills to cracked farmlands, this story shows the complex balance between agricultural policies, profits, and sustainability.

Learn why Pakistan’s agriculture and water crisis are deeply connected and what it means for the future of cotton, sugar, and exports.