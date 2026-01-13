Vehicle sales surge across key segments in July–December FY2026

Pakistan’s automotive sector saw a broad-based rise in vehicle sales during the first half of the current fiscal year, with strong gains recorded across commercial vehicles and two- and three-wheelers between July and December FY2026.

Figures released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) show that sales of motorcycles and rickshaws climbed 32% year-on-year to 921,566 units, making the segment the largest contributor to overall industry volumes during the six-month period.

The commercial vehicle segment posted the sharpest growth rates. Truck sales more than doubled, rising 106% to 3,071 units, while bus sales increased 52% to 461 units, compared with the same period last year.

Sales of jeeps and pickups also remained strong, increasing by 58% to 22,412 units during July–December FY2026, reflecting continued demand in the light commercial and utility vehicle category.

Meanwhile, passenger car sales rose by 42% to 65,910 units in the first half of the fiscal year, compared with sales of 46,502 units in the corresponding period of FY2025.

In contrast to the broader upward trend, the farm tractor segment recorded a decline. Tractor sales fell 26% year-on-year to 12,929 units during the six-month period, according to PAMA data.