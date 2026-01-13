Visa, easypaisa Seal Partnership to Scale Card Payments in Pakistan

Visa and easypaisa Digital Bank on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding card-based digital transactions in Pakistan and international markets.

The agreement centres on increasing the issuance and usage of Visa-branded debit and credit cards and enabling secure transactions across physical and digital merchant channels, including point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and ATM networks.

Under the collaboration, easypaisa Digital Bank plans to introduce premium debit cards, roll out credit card products and advance cross-border payment initiatives to improve the cardholder experience.

The partnership also covers joint initiatives in marketing, customer activation, merchant enablement, training and technology upgrades to support broader card acceptance and higher usage.

easypaisa currently serves around one in every five Pakistanis, with women making up 31 percent of its user base. In 2025, the platform processed more than 4.5 billion transactions valued at over Rs15 trillion, equivalent to about 13 percent of Pakistan’s gross domestic product.

Jahanzeb Khan, President and Chief Executive Officer of easypaisa Digital Bank, said the partnership would allow the bank to tap Visa’s global payments network, transaction processing capabilities and security standards to deliver seamless payment experiences and expand merchant acceptance nationwide.

Visa’s Country Manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan, Umar S. Khan, said Pakistan’s transition towards digital payments was accelerating, adding that easypaisa’s scale highlighted strong potential for wider adoption of digital payment solutions.

Both companies said the collaboration reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s digital payments ecosystem, promoting financial inclusion and supporting the move towards a secure, cash-lite economy.