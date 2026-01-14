Sign in
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Ahson bin Saeed assumes charge as CEO of SBP’s Raast subsidiary

Saeed has previously served as head of TPS Worldwide

By Taimoor Hassan

Ahson bin Saeed has formally assumed charge at SBP Raast Payment Systems (Private) Limited, the entity responsible for operating and scaling Pakistan’s instant payment system Raast, as chief executive officer on January 12, 2026. 

The SBP informed about Saeed’s appointment as CEO in an email to heads of banks, DFIs, and microfinance banks. 

His appointment comes at a time when Raast continues to expand its role as the country’s foundational digital payments infrastructure, enabling real-time, low-cost, and interoperable payments across banks, fintechs, merchants, and government platforms.

With experience spanning digital payments, financial infrastructure, and technology-led transformation, Ahson bin Saeed is expected to focus on strengthening Raast’s operational capabilities.

SBP Raast Payment Systems Pvt Ltd operates under the strategic oversight of the State Bank of Pakistan and plays a central role in advancing the central bank’s vision for financial inclusion, digitization of payments, and a cash-lite economy.

Prior to assuming charge at Raast Payment Systems Pvt Ltd, Ahson bin Saeed served as general manager at TPS, one of Pakistan’s leading payment technology companies. TPS is a major provider of digital payment infrastructure in the country, delivering solutions such as payment switching, card management, merchant acquiring, mobile payments, and real-time transaction processing to banks, financial institutions, fintechs, and payment service providers.

Before joining TPS, Ahson bin Saeed was associated with Euronet, a global payments and transaction processing company, where he led business development and marketing. In this role, he focused on expanding digital payment solutions, electronic funds transfer services, and strategic financial services partnerships across regional markets.

In addition to his executive responsibilities, he also serves as a board member of Keenu EMI, one of Pakistan’s prominent electronic money institutions, where he contributes to governance and strategic oversight within the country’s rapidly evolving digital payments and fintech ecosystem.

The author is a staff member and can be reached at taimoor.hassan@pakistantoday.com.pk

