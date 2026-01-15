Over 63% of Pakistan Railways locomotives exceed 20-year lifespan, NA committee told

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways was informed on Wednesday that more than 63% of locomotives in service have crossed 20 years of operation, a factor contributing to engine failures, service disruptions and train delays across the network.

The committee met to review operational challenges facing Pakistan Railways, with a focus on locomotive reliability and passenger service quality. The session was presided over by MNA Ramesh Lal in the absence of the committee chairman, in line with parliamentary procedure.

Officials told the committee that incidents of locomotive breakdowns have risen slightly in recent years due to the aging fleet. To address the issue, the Railways management outlined corrective measures, including improved maintenance schedules, higher budget allocations, specialised technical training, third-party inspection of procured materials and technical support from original equipment manufacturers.

The committee was also briefed on plans to overhaul and modernise diesel-electric locomotives, alongside updates on passenger coach availability. Officials said a shortage of coaches that emerged in June 2025 had largely been resolved through improved workshop efficiency and the restoration of units previously under repair.

Coach availability has increased from 1,016 in September 2025 to 1,105 against a requirement of 1,100, and is projected to reach 1,150 by June 2026, the committee was told.

On financial performance, officials reported that passenger earnings reached Rs48.832 billion in FY2024–25, while revenue in the first half of the current fiscal year rose by 7% compared with the same period last year.

The Secretary Pakistan Railways also briefed members on ongoing restructuring efforts, including plans to outsource certain functions to improve efficiency and passenger services.

The committee reviewed complaints regarding non-functional air-conditioning units in passenger coaches. Officials said failures had increased due to the age of existing units, but replacement was underway. Of 153 new AC units procured, 85 have been installed, with the remainder expected to be fitted by March 2026. Updates were also shared on power van overhauls and spare parts procurement.

Following the discussion, the committee formed a sub-committee to examine the issues in greater detail. The meeting was attended by several MNAs and senior officials from the Ministry of Railways and Pakistan Railways.