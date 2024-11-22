Gwadar airport faces uncertain future amid lack of commercial plan

The newly inaugurated New Gwadar International Airport faces an operational impasse as Pakistan lacks a commercialisation plan to make the facility viable, as per a report by Express Tribune. According to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the airport is not commercially viable until the Gwadar Port and Free Zone are fully developed.

Built with a $230 million Chinese grant under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the airport was intended to serve as a major regional hub. However, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has criticised the PCAA and Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) for failing to develop a comprehensive commercialisation plan, despite his repeated directives over the past two years, as per a statement issued by the planning ministry on Thursday.

The airport’s soft opening was conducted during the the visit of the Chinese prime minister last month without ensuring its commercial viability

The minister argued that the airport must be positioned as a regional hub and Gwadar promoted as a tourist destination, but these goals remain elusive in Pakistan’s current unstable security and political environment.

Officials from the PAA informed the minister that until the Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone are fully developed, the airport cannot become commercially viable.

Iqbal stressed that if airlines are not attracted within six months of the inauguration, the airport’s chances of success will diminish significantly, according to the planning ministry. The government’s vision is to establish the airport as a central point for long-haul flights.

The planning minister proposed offering incentives, including free landing services and discounted rates for five years, to attract airlines and suggested leveraging the airport’s strategic location for technical landings. He also urged collaboration with global logistics firms like DHL and FedEx to establish air cargo operations. However, the meeting was informed that local airlines, except for the financially struggling Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), are unwilling to operate at the airport. Essential passenger services such as food outlets, baggage facilities, lounges, and parking remain underdeveloped, further hindering operations.

Concerns were raised during the meeting about the lack of market analysis before construction, increasing fears that the New Gwadar International Airport could become another costly “white elephant.”

China has reportedly expressed frustration over the slow pace of development at the Gwadar Port and Free Zone, citing Islamabad’s failure to meet agreed commitments.

The planning minister issued a three-week deadline for PAA officials to present a comprehensive commercialisation plan with clear timelines and stakeholder engagement strategies. He stressed that without airlines and cargo facilities operational within six months, the airport’s success would be jeopardised.

Despite featuring a 3,648-metre-long runway and advanced airfield safety evaluations, the airport remains far from ready for commercial use. Critical facilities, such as cold storage, are still at the tendering stage, while passenger services lag behind.

The minister emphasised Gwadar’s potential to serve as a cost-effective alternative to Oman and Dubai for technical landings, underscoring the urgency to position the airport strategically. He reiterated that immediate action is crucial to avoid turning the project into a failure and to ensure its role in Gwadar’s economic development and Pakistan’s growth aspirations.