The sector is sitting on a ticking bomb in the shape of loans at the risk of default, a situation triggered by the pandemic
IMF demands assurance for implementation of reforms agenda
ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday appeared to be concerned over the political development in Pakistan, asking for assurance of the implementation...
Copper, gold production from Reko Diq likely to start in 2027-28
ISLAMABAD: The first batch of copper and gold production from the Reko Diq project is expected to start in 2027-28 for which final agreements are being finalised by teams...
Govt all set to introduce policy on solar panels, equipment manufacturing
ISLAMABAD: The Engineering Development Board (EDB) is all set to submit its policy document on solar panels and allied equipment manufacturing to the government by the end of this...
Banks need the SBPs help to cut their losses
Banks want the SBP to come in as a superhero and save them. Some banks need the SBP more than others
Where are the buses?
Everyday Muhammad Ahmad gets up from his home in the Liaqatabad Colony near Ferozpur Road. The 23-year-old lives in a three-bedroom apartment with his...
Fuel strike, supply chain disruptions, and rising demand
When it rains it pours, on top of a supply chain disruption, pumps want to go on strike while people demand more fuel
In the aftermath of Eid, where does lumpy skin disease stand?
Dairy and meat farmers alike continue to be worried as the viral disease spreads more quickly
Lessons from the fall of Airlift
AIrlift’s fall was inevitable. Once the darling of the Pakistani startup ecosystem, its downfall was a mixture of unfortunate...
In defence of our startups
Much has been said about the rise of the startup ecosystem in Pakistan. From enthusiastic cheerleading to words of...
The remarkable life and tragic death of Airlift
Airlift’s highs were dizzying and its lows were tragic. But what are the lessons we can learn from it?
Sovereign Debt Vulnerability
The last twelve years saw US$ based benchmark interest rate close to near zero as monetary expansion reduced the cost of...
The folly of relief
Nothing reflects the crisis of economic policymaking in Pakistan than the repeated pronouncements of providing “relief” to the masses by successive...
Videos
What is Cobra Effect?| Why Economists Are Afraid of it? | Profit Urdu
The Cobra Effect refers to the unintended negative consequences of an incentive that was designed to improve society or individual well-being. The term derives...
Profit Weekly Roundup: The IMF agrees (finally) and Airlift bites the dust
Ali Aftab Saeed and Profit Editor Khurram Husain discuss the staff-level agreement between the IMF and the Government of Pakistan on continuation of the...
Quick Take: IMF’s staff level agreement with Pakistan
Profit Editor Khurram Husain talks briefly about the IMF’s reviews of a loan facility that will lead to a release of Usd 1.17 billion #pakistan...
Journey of a kurti | Profit For Kids
Profit For Kids follows the journey of the kurti. From the cotton fields, all the way to your wardrobe. Join us, kids! #ProfitForKids #cottonproduction...
In Case You Missed it
In Pakistan, the startup ecosystem fosters an elite group of professionals
Senior executives and young professionals are both gravitating towards the startup ecosystem. These are their stories
Love, financial fraud, smuggling and murder – the tragedy of Seth Abid’s family
Seth Abid was larger than life. But his family’s fortunes have been sullied by a string of crimes - both financial and personal.
The KIA Sorento 101 – How not to price a car
A story of corporate greed, brashness and the upside down dynamics at play in Pakistan’s car industry
Q Block: The Next Generation
How one crop of ministers has dominated economic decision-making in Pakistan, and the contenders to eventually replace them
What will the Special Economic Zones do for the economy?
For decades SEZs have been touted as a driving force to help the economy. Past experiments have not worked well, will the latest push for them be more successful?
Why Shan Foods should actively consider an IPO
The condiments company has always remained intensely private, but growth, transition, and competitive pressures from publicly listed National Foods suggest it may be time to finally go public
Pakistani lawn’s biggest market could be in India, but isn’t. Because we can’t have nice things
Over the past two decades, Pakistani lawn has become a $50 million+ market in India, but politics means that Pakistani brands and exporters have found it difficult to grow what could be a lucrative market