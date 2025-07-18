Pakistan, Sudan explore joint agricultural ventures in high-level bilateral meeting

In a move to deepen agricultural cooperation, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain held a high-level bilateral meeting on Friday with Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Pakistan. The discussions focused on strengthening Pakistan-Sudan ties in agriculture, education, and investment through long-term strategic collaboration.

According to a press release, the meeting reflected the minister’s broader vision to build international partnerships aligned with Pakistan’s goals of ensuring food security, attracting foreign investment, and advancing South-South cooperation. Highlighting the cultural, religious, and historical affinities between the two countries, Rana Tanveer described these ties as a “solid foundation for stronger collaboration” in agricultural trade, technology, and education.

The minister underscored Pakistan’s technical edge in agricultural sciences, noting that its expertise in crop production, irrigation systems, and livestock health could play a transformative role in Sudan’s agricultural development. “Pakistan’s advanced research institutions and technical capabilities are ideal resources for Sudan,” he said.

The Sudanese ambassador, in turn, briefed the minister on his country’s demographic makeup, emphasizing that over 98% of the population practices Islam, which further strengthens the bilateral bond. He also reaffirmed the goodwill and mutual trust shared between the two nations.

Rana Tanveer acknowledged Sudan’s efforts to maintain peace in the aftermath of its secession and noted the importance of supporting humanitarian and development efforts through sustainable, agriculture-driven solutions. He welcomed Sudan’s interest in expanding educational cooperation, particularly through additional placements for Sudanese students at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. The minister assured full support in liaising with Pakistan’s education bodies to advance human capital development in agri-sciences.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the minister’s positive response to a proposed trilateral partnership between Pakistan, Sudan, and Saudi Arabia. Terming it a “visionary step toward regional food security,” he said the initiative could combine Sudan’s fertile land, Pakistan’s agricultural expertise, and Saudi investment to launch impactful joint ventures.

The minister expressed keen interest in Sudan’s sugar industry and meat exports, encouraging Pakistan’s private sector to explore investment opportunities in sugar processing, slaughterhouse infrastructure, and technology transfer. He praised Sudan’s health and safety standards in livestock exports to Gulf countries and recognized its reputation for producing disease-free meat. He further proposed technical collaboration in veterinary sciences, poultry management, and livestock breeding.